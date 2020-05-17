On Friday, House democrats passed the largest stimulus package in U.S. history. President Trump says the $3 trillion “Heroes Act” will be dead on arrival. Valley congressman Jim Costa has been in the trenches on this new recovery package that could help bailout states, provide more aid to farmers and offer another stimulus check to millions of Americans. Costa tells Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters that the bill will be a bipartisan effort and will pass by mid June.
EXCLUSIVE: Congressman Costa says President Trump is just posturing, Heroes Act will be a bipartisan deal and will pass in Senate by mid June
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: