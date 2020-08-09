When will the stimulus standoff on Capitol Hill come to an end? In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters with Alexan Balekian, Valley congressman Jim Costa says Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has been sitting on their House proposal for 10-weeks. Costa says the total spending of the new COVID relief bill should come out around to $2-3 trillion. Costa is also calling out Fresno county supervisors over the reported mishandling of farmworkers and lack of PPE to do their job.
EXCLUSIVE – Congressman Costa: New stimulus deal should be $2-3 trillion, Trump won’t care about the amount as he calls himself the ‘King of Debt’
Alexan Balekian