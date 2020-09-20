Climate change crusader and former presidential candidate Tom Steyer believes the real matchstick to California’s devastating wildfires is not on the ground rather in the air. Steyer who is sometimes referred to as the czar on global warming joined Alexan Balekian exclusively on Sunday Morning Matters to illustrate why climate is the real cancer to the apocalyptic like fires.
Exclusive – Climate change crusader Tom Steyer: Global warning is the cancer to California wildfires
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: