Mayor Jerry Dyer believes Measure P is here to stay for the next 30-years. Dyer believes the state supreme court will not hear the case following the appellate court ruling that Measure P did not need a super-majority to pass. Measure P collected 52% of the vote in 2018. The CEO of Fresno Building Healthy Communities Sandra Celedon believes the measure will not give families a place to play and gather but it will also make communities safer. Celedon says it will only cost a family of four up to $50 dollars annually.
Exclusive: CEO of Fresno BHC reflects on “Burn it Down” tweet and addresses ‘Measure P’ moving forward, saying it will cost Fresno families $50 a year
by: Alexan Balekian