A California assembly member says George Floyd’s death is personal after witnessing first hand how his biracial family has had to overcome racism. In an exclusive conversation on Sunday Morning Matters, assemblyman Kevin McCarty talked about how the state and its cities need to reimagine policing. McCarty also says all confederate references, memorials and statues should be removed.
EXCLUSIVE: California Black Caucus member says George Floyd’s death is personal, reveals that his biracial family has faced racism
by: Alexan Balekian