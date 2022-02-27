In a surprise move, California state senator Melissa Hurtado decided to change senate districts in hopes to maintain her seat in Sacramento. in an exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, Hurtado talks about why she decided not to run against fellow democrat and state senator Ana Caballero. Hurtado also addressed Governor Newsom’s statewide mask mandate for schools and her critics who believe her proposed water legislation to dissolution the state water board is not what Sacramento needs.