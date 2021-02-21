This next week Senate Bill 74 or the “Keep California Working Act” is set to be signed to offer relief for small businesses and non-profits statewide. The author of the bill, California senator Andreas Borgeas revealed on Sunday Morning Matter why his bill won’t see a dime of the $2.6 billion, rather it will be tucked into the governor’s $9.5 billion dollar spending package.
Exclusive: CA senator Borgeas’ SB-74 bill set to be signed, but did Newsom take the credit? Borgeas reveals how deal got done and who benefits from it
by: Alexan Balekian