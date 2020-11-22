EXCLUSIVE: CA Sec. of State Padilla says he will meet with Newsom to discuss Kamala Harris’ soon-to-be vacant U.S. senate seat

This week Latino leaders in the Central Valley calling on governor Gavin Newsom to fill Kamala Harris’ soon-to-be vacant U.S. senate seat with a Latino or Latina. Many in the Latino community California’s secretary of state Alex Padilla should be the one Newsom selects. Padilla joined Alexan Balekian exclusively on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about that, the election and the governor’s controversial dinner party in Napa county.

