EXCLUSIVE – CA GOP Chair: We have recruited 37,000 new volunteers to help with ballot harvesting

California republicans are convinced ballot harvesting should not be allowed, but they have set out to recruit tens of thousands of volunteers to make sure the process is not tampered with. In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters with Alexan Balekian, the California GOP chairwoman Jessica Millan-Patterson says they have added 37,000 new volunteers to help with ballot harvesting. Back in April, President Trump offered his thoughts on ballot harvesting in all caps.

Millan-Patterson also says voting by absentee is a little different than the vote by mail system. She also stated that republicans in California are more focused on flipping congressional seats as she believes the presidential election will come down to 11 states and California is not one of them.