There’s one California legislator who’s on a crusade in trying to end governor Gavin Newsom’s first term early. Assemblyman Kevin Kiley just released his book, “Recall Newsom, the case against America’s most corrupt governor. Kiley joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about his book and why the recall effort is worth every penny of taxpayer money.
Exclusive: CA assemblyman Kevin Kiley calls Newsom America’s most corrupt governor and says recall campaign is worth taxpayer money
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: