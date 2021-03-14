Exclusive: CA assemblyman Kevin Kiley calls Newsom America’s most corrupt governor and says recall campaign is worth taxpayer money

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There’s one California legislator who’s on a crusade in trying to end governor Gavin Newsom’s first term early. Assemblyman Kevin Kiley just released his book, “Recall Newsom, the case against America’s most corrupt governor. Kiley joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about his book and why the recall effort is worth every penny of taxpayer money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics