Exclusive: Bonta fires back at critics after being sworn-in, “I will be the attorney general for all, watch and let me prove it to you.”

Armenia remains in a war over land in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh.Last September, six weeks of bloodshed in Artsakh between Armenia and Azerbaijan.Russia brokered a peace deal, but it meant Armenia had to give up their indigenous land. In an Exclusive panel on Sunday Morning Matters. Alexan Balekian is joined by a panel of experts on the situation and if the U.S. will now get involved following President Biden's historic recognition of the Armenian genocide. Congressman Adam Schiff, Aram Hamparian with the Armenian National Committee of America, Honorary Consul of Republic of Armenia, Fresno Berj Apkarian and fame criminal attorney Mark Geragos weighed in on this modern day genocide.

President Biden released this statement on Saturday formally recognizing the Armenian genocide: