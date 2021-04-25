Confirmed and sworn in, California has a new attorney general. Bay Area assemblyman Rob Bonta is the first Filipino American to hold the top law enforcement job in the most populous state in the country. Bonta talked about the challenges moving forward and answered his critics in an exclusive interview with Ashley Zavala. Zavala joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about the interview.
Exclusive: Bonta fires back at critics after being sworn-in, “I will be the attorney general for all, watch and let me prove it to you.”
