Exclusive: Bloomberg is banking on California in hopes to win the presidential nomination for the Democratic party

“California is my Iowa!” Former New York mayor, Mike Bloomberg is pumping millions of dollars into his presidential campaign just in California. In an Exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian during his Fresno visit, Bloomberg says he’s hiring 800 staffers to put boots on the ground in the Central Valley to win the biggest primary prize in the Democratic party.
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: