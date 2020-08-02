EXCLUSIVE – Atwater mayor to Newsom: “It’s not your money, it’s the people’s money, you’re a political bully!” City doubles down on sanctuary status

“You’re a political bully!” Atwater mayor Paul Creighton calling out governor Newsom for stripping the city of their COVID relief money of more than $300,000 after the city doubled down on their sanctuary status for all businesses. Mayor Creighton joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to explain why the city did it and to send a strong message to the governor.

