EXCLUSIVE: Are elected leaders doing enough to protect Valley farmworkers from COVID-19? Advocate Paul Rodriguez: ‘We are such a divided nation and people are suffering’

A coalition of Latino leaders across the Central Valley are pleading with Governor Gavin Newsom to invest more money to protect farmworkers from the pandemic. In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters with Alexan Balekian, actor-comedian and political advocate Paul Rodriguez believes nothing is getting done as democrats and republican continue to bicker, Americans are suffering.
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: