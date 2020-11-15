Outrage and fear, Armenians in the Central Valley and around the world are furious over a ceasefire agreement where Armenians were forced to give up territory. This week, a Russian brokered ceasefire agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan ended six weeks of bloodshed in the region of Nagorno-Karabahk. The agreement celebrated as a victory in Azerbaijan. Thousands of Armenians protested in the capital of Yerevan, demanding prime minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down and called him a traitor for surrendering land populated by Armenians. Pashinyan rejected the calls to step down. In an exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, the executive director of ANCA says that agreement was reached with a gun pointed at Armenia. Aram Hamparian says the U.S. must intervene as Russia overstepped their authority.
EXCLUSIVE – ANCA executive director: “Russian brokered ceasefire was reached with point of a gun at Armenia, U.S. must intervene”
by: Alexan Balekian