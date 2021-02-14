As state lawmakers and the governor continue to work on hammering out a multi-billion dollar plan to reopen schools, the Fresno Unified superintendent found himself in a tweet storm with a Fresno city council member. Superintendent Bob Nelson joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss Garry Bredefeld’s council proposal to sue the district and Nelson to reopen the district’s schools. Nelson says they will be ready by February 22nd to start welcoming back some primary students but will continue to stick their plan of fully reopening once the county is in the orange tier.
Exclusive: Amid tweet storm with Fresno councilman Bredefeld, FUSD Superintendent reveals student suicides and COVID related deaths in district
by: Alexan Balekian