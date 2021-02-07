Exclusive: Ahead of Valley visit, gubernatorial candidate John Cox attacks governor Newsom and new challenger Faulconer as recall effort heats up

John Cox says he’s ready to take on governor gavin Newsom recall or no recall. Ahead of his visit to the Central Valley on Monday, the republican businessman talked with Alexan Balekian exclusively on Sunday Morning Matters on his plan to rollout the COVID vaccine and took a shot at his republican challenger, Kevin Faulconer.

