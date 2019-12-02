Electricity is currently out at Fresno City Hall except for emergency power

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – According to the City of Fresno, the electricity is currently out at City Hall except for emergency power.
According to the City’s Twitter account, the City of Fresno has a temporary generator set up to keep the servers running.
All counters are still open to the public and online payments and permitting are still available.
If you have any questions, please call 311.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.