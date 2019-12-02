Electricity is currently out at Fresno City Hall except for emergency power

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – According to the City of Fresno, the electricity is currently out at City Hall except for emergency power. 

According to the City’s Twitter account, the City of Fresno has a temporary generator set up to keep the servers running. 

All counters are still open to the public and online payments and permitting are still available. 

Due to an overnight electrical failure in the building, the electricity is currently out at City Hall except for…

Posted by City of Fresno – Office of the City Manager on Monday, December 2, 2019

If you have any questions, please call 311.

