Electricity is currently out at Fresno City Hall except for emergency power

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – According to the City of Fresno, the electricity is currently out at City Hall except for emergency power.

According to the City’s Twitter account, the City of Fresno has a temporary generator set up to keep the servers running.

