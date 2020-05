TONOPAH, Nevada (KSEE/KGPE) – A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit near Tonopah, Nevada around 4 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Did you feel it? Earthquake out of #Nevada. As of 4am it’s considered a magnitude 5.8.

Our photographer, Ryan Hudgins captured this video shortly after. @KSEE24 @CBS47 pic.twitter.com/fxlnKyXwra — Fabiola Ramirez (@FabRamirezTV) May 15, 2020

Some people in Fresno report feeling the quake.

