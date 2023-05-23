(The Hill) — The driver of a box truck is facing multiple charges, including threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, after a crash near the White House late Monday, authorities said.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet that uniformed officers detained the driver after the box truck collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square.

No injuries were reported, he said.

Guglielmi added in a subsequent post that the truck was deemed safe and a preliminary investigation revealed the driver may have intentionally struck the barriers.

According to the U.S. Park Police, the man was arrested on charges including threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president or member of their family; assault with a dangerous weapon; reckless driving; destruction of federal property, and trespassing.

Park Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula, from Chesterfield, Missouri.

The Washington, D.C.-based CBS affiliate, WUSA9, reported that investigators found what appeared to be a Nazi flag in the truck.

According to CNN, Park Police officers also found a backpack and a roll of duct tape while searching the truck.

Officials closed roads near the scene to conduct an investigation, and the Secret Service requested that the Hay-Adams Hotel, which is next to Lafayette Square, be evacuated, CNN noted. Guests and employees were allowed to return shortly after authorities confirmed they faced no danger.

The Washington Post, meanwhile, reported that the D.C. fire and police departments also responded to the scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.