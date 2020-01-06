Dog rescued by firefighters from burning Reedley house looking for forever home

FRESNO, California (KGPE) -Remember this guy? His name is Chubs, and he narrowly made it out alive of a house fire in Reedley just a few days before Christmas.

And, thanks to the help of Reedley firefighters, he’s doing a whole lot better now.

“He’s been bounced around from temporary foster home to temporary foster home,” said Bridgette Boothe, Director of Fresno Bullys Rescue. “People that are just good samaritans trying to give him a place to stay in the meantime, but he needed a more permanent plan so we were working with the last fosters that he had to make room for him to come here.”

The 6-year-old pup arrived at the Fresno Bullys Rescue in Sanger on Saturday, where, he’s gotten a lot of good reviews.

“He’s dog-friendly, he’s even cat-friendly, he’s good with kids, and he hasn’t met a stranger.”

His health, now in good shape.

“He never got the vet care right after the fire, for the smoke inhalation so,” Boothe said. “We were able to get him into our vet for a full health check-up and, he just had a little burn rash on his tummy and but other than that, that’s it.”

They say his name fits him pretty well.

“Chubs is definitely a good name for him because he’s so mellow,” said Boothe. “He sleeps a lot, although that’s probably going to change in our care because all of our dogs get daily walks.. so he’s been getting his exercise.. a couple of laps around the yard.. and he’s happy.”

Chubs does have one limitation though, he can’t hear… but you’d never guess.

“As you can see, he’s playful, he’s spunky, he’s happy to be with you,” said Boothe.

From minutes to live to a full life ahead…

Chubs is now looking for a family of his own.

“He’s a really easy going guy that could probably fit really well into any family that’s looking for a chill dog,” Boothe said.

If you’re interested in adopting click the link for more information.

