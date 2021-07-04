Dog rescued by fire crews after found stuck in metal fence

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews rescued a dog that was trapped in a fence after being scared off by fireworks on Saturday night, according to the Selma Fire Department.

Officials say the dog was trapped in metal fencing and outdoor materials after panicking at the sound of fireworks.

According to fire crews, more pets run away or are lost on July 4 and July 5 than any other day of the year.

The Selma Fire Department says the public should make sure their dogs have collars and tags, are microchipped and kept indoors when not directly supervised to ensure everyone is able to enjoy the holiday weekend.