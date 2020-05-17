Does the city of Fresno have a concrete plan to reopen? Two members of the mayor’s recovery team say the playbook is being written ‘day by day’

California governor Gavin Newsom dealt a huge blow to Fresno County this week saying they are not flattening the curve. Newsom’s response to a letter he received from county supervisors indicated that the county, made up of a million people, can have no more than 7 news COVID-19 cases per day to start reopening more businesses, including restaurants. Newsom had previously said, one new case per 10,000 residents in the county. Two members of mayor Lee Brand’s recovery team say the playbook on reopening businesses in Fresno is being written day by day, suggesting not all team members are on the same page.
