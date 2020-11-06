Does President Trump have a pathway to victory in Nevada? Republican strategist Amy Tarkanian says state is trending Biden

The vote count continues in Nevada. The Clark county registrar of voters says they have begun counting tens-of-thousands of ballots they received from election day drop offs and the post office.

Meantime, the Trump campaign has filed a federal lawsuit in Nevada. Campaign officials claim that illegal votes are being counted in the state and they have proof that people who are deceased and non-residents cast ballots in the election.

November 10 will be the last day that Clark county will receive mail ballots that have been postmarked November 3.