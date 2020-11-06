Does President Trump have a pathway to victory in Nevada? Republican strategist Amy Tarkanian says state is trending Biden

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The vote count continues in Nevada. The Clark county registrar of voters says they have begun counting tens-of-thousands of ballots they received from election day drop offs and the post office.
Meantime, the Trump campaign has filed a federal lawsuit in Nevada. Campaign officials claim that illegal votes are being counted in the state and they have proof that people who are deceased and non-residents cast ballots in the election.

November 10 will be the last day that Clark county will receive mail ballots that have been postmarked November 3.

