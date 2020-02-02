Does it smell and is it a real health hazard? Avenal councilman breaks his silence on landfill dispute

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A petition continues to grow in Avenal to get rid of its landfill after residents say it’s ruining their quality of life. For the first time an Avenal city council member is breaking their silence over the dispute. Alvaro Preciado joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to reveal new data about the smell and how the landfill is a major source of revenue for the city’s residents.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know