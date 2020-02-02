Does it smell and is it a real health hazard? Avenal councilman breaks his silence on landfill dispute

Fresno's next mayor could be decided in a month on super Tuesday's California primary. A new media poll shows the race is not only close but has the Fresno County prosecutor Andrew Janz leading by a two-percent margin over Jerry Dyer. It's just one of many polls that are expected to predict the race, but is it an accurate perception of the race? The Sunday Morning Matters panel of Larry Powell, Alex Tavlian and Miguel Arias offer their take.