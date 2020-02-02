A petition continues to grow in Avenal to get rid of its landfill after residents say it’s ruining their quality of life. For the first time an Avenal city council member is breaking their silence over the dispute. Alvaro Preciado joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to reveal new data about the smell and how the landfill is a major source of revenue for the city’s residents.
Does it smell and is it a real health hazard? Avenal councilman breaks his silence on landfill dispute
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: