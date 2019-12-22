Do you know Matt Matern? He’s the California presidential candidate challenging Trump in the republican primary

There’s a new presidential candidate from California, but he’s not running in the crowded democratic field, he’s a republican. Matt Matern is a lawyer, philanthropist and entrepreneur and now you can add presidential candidate. Matern joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to reveal his strategy on why he believes he will be a relevant challenger come 2020.

