Do voters want a change in District 22? Congressional candidate Phil Arballo says Devin Nunes is vulnerable and unpopular

A Sacramento attorney is suing Fresno County over a law upheld by the state supreme court that regulates where registered sex offenders can live. The attorney claims the law is unconstitutional. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with KSEE24 political analyst Jim Verros, The president of the Fresno city and county republican women federated Diane Pearce and prominent California attorney David Rowell weigh in.

They also debate the new guns request made by Fresno police chief Andy Hall. Council president Miguel Arias has reportedly called the request, "disingenuous."