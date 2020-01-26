The very second District-22 congressional candidate Phil Arballo jumped into the race, he’s been on the attack. His latest ad to make the social media airwaves suggests congressman Devin Nunes has corresponded with Lev Parnas who’s been tied to the Trump-Ukraine alleged scandal. Arballo has been able to raise close to a million-dollars during the impeachment hearings, where Nunes has been in the eye of the storm. However, Arballo is not being endorsed by district delegates in his own party.
Do voters want a change in District 22? Congressional candidate Phil Arballo says Devin Nunes is vulnerable and unpopular
