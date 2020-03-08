Did new voting system work for you? Fresno County clerk admits voting centers were slow but voters had every chance to get in their ballot

The woman in charge of the ballots in Fresno County admits the new voting centers were at times slow and not functioning properly, but no voters were turned away. Fresno County clerk Brandi Orth joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters following California’s first Super Tuesday, in which the state switched to a new voting system. Orth was a bit surprised by the low voter turnout as vote centers had been open for a couple of weeks.

