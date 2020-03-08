Did new voting system work for you? Fresno County clerk admits voting centers were slow but voters had every chance to get in their ballot

California wanted to be relevant in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election but were voters ready for Super Tuesday? Once the final votes are tallied it could show that less than half of registered voters in Fresno County will have turned in a ballot. The Sunday Morning Matters panel, Larry Powell, Abigail Solis and Garry Bredefeld believe moving up the primary by three months for the first time was the major factor. Solis says the democratic party usually show up to the polls more in the general election than they do in the primary.