TONYVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man with multiple warrants was arrested for a church burglary, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department

Around 1:30 p.m. deputies received a call about a robbery at Saint Anthony’s Mission Church in Tonyville.

When deputies arrived on the scene they say they found personal items left inside that belonged to 50-year-old Christopher Medina.

Deputies also reported about $300 in damage to the church.

Deputies say they found Medina who was not far from the church and arrested him.

Medina also had four existing warrants for charges including DUI, battery of another person, criminal threats, and being under the influence.

Anyone with information about this case is being asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Or send anonymous information via text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.