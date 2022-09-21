FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)– County Democrats organized a rally Wednesday following Tuesday’s court appearance by City Councilman Nelson Esparza who’s charged with attempting to extort former Fresno City Attorney Doug Sloan.

Esparza was charged after the District Attorney’s public integrity unit began investigating comments Esparza allegedly made to Sloan during a private conversation. but the democratic party claims Smittcamp only goes after those on the left and turns a blind eye to conservatives.

“In the past few years, she has been targeting very prominent elected officials, black and brown elected officials,” said Dillion Savory of the Central Labor Council.

“Council president is the latest victim of a district attorney that is using her office as a weapon against democrat leaders while choosing to ignore crimes committed by Republicans,” said City Councilman Miguel Arias

The county democratic party and a coalition of labor unions want the state attorney general’s office to investigate Smittcamp’s office, which Smittcamp says she welcomes.

Smittcamp also says her office’s public integrity unit has seen an increase in confidential complaints which she suspects are being used for political attacks