As the impeachment inquiry moves into its next phase, Valley congressman Jim Costa remains on the fence to cast a vote in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump. Costa is not yet convinced there’s enough evidence to have the House move on an impeachment vote. He says everyone in America is innocent until proven guilty.

Costa also weighs in on the possible probe fellow Valley congressman Devin Nunes could be facing following bombshell reports from “CNN” and the “Daily Beast.”