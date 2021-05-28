Cressman’s General Store near Shaver Lake open after being damaged by Creek Fire

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Iconic roadside attraction Cressman’s General Store and Gas Station has reopened for business in the burn scar of the Creek Fire.

In a Facebook video from Nathan Magsig, Fresno County Supervisor for District 5, the re-opening was announced Friday.

“We should be open this afternoon, tomorrow morning at the very latest,” said Cressman’s owner Ty Gillett. “It’s been a whirlwind around here.”

Gillett describes the reopening process as “starting from the ground up” detailing the efforts to restore power to the temporary location.

Supervisor Magsig encourages people to visit the iconic location over the Memorial Day weekend to help the rebuilding effort.

“It doesn’t matter if you buy chicharrones or shirts, apparel like this, all the dollars that you spend here at Cressman’s help Ty and his family get back up on their feet,” Magsig said.

“We’ve got water, we’ve got power, we’re ready for summer,” said Gillett.