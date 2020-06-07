Live Now
Creator of Fresno’s BLM, Rev. Harris questions mayor-elect Dyer’s record as former police chief to lead city in confronting racial injustice

Former Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer hasn’t even been sworn in as the city’s mayor and he’s already facing an uphill battle in the fight against the pandemic and racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The original member of Fresno’s Black Lives Matter, Reverend Dr. Floyd Harris is questioning Dyer’s ability to lead the city through this latest race crisis the city and country is trying to overcome.

