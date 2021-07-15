COVID cases rise in Fresno County, health officials say even vaccinated should consider mask in high-risk settings

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The presence of the delta variant is increasing in Fresno County, and health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated.

“COVID is very, very real, and it’s still with us. It had felt like with the reopening, that we could kind of put it in our rearview mirror and we could get on with our lives. Unfortunately, that’s not the case,” Fresno County Department of Public Health Physician Dr. John Zweifler said.

Dr. Zweifler with the Fresno County Dept of Public Health says COVID cases in the county have increased about 20% over the last week.



In high-risk settings, such as in crowds, Zweifler says even if you're vaccinated, consider wearing a mask.



Zweifler said COVID-19 cases in Fresno County have increased by about 20% over the last week, and he’s recommending even people who are vaccinated to be cautious.

“I think it’s up to all of us to just be aware of what our high-risk situations are. To be thoughtful and careful. If you’re in a crowded setting with others who are not wearing masks and are not vaccinated. Even if you’re vaccinated, consider wearing a mask,” Zweifler said.

According to state data, COVID-19 hospitalizations have also risen in the county.

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, 22 cases of the delta variant have been detected in the county. But not all samples are sent to a lab to get sequenced, so Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra has said he expects the number of delta variant cases in the county to be higher.

“The rapid spread of the delta variant is concerning,” Vohra said. “Actual numbers are estimated to be 10 times the reported number because of low testing rates in Fresno County,” he said.

Per the county’s recent data, about 45% of the county’s total population is vaccinated with at least one dose.

“Vaccines provide excellent protection against the delta variant and other COVID-19 strains. We want residents to protect themselves and their families,” Fresno County Interim Assistant Public Health Director Joe Prado said.