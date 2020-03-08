Council member, Soria not ready to throw in towel in D-16 congressional race and says Costa took her candidacy personally

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fresno city council member Esmeralda Soria is taking Yogi Bera’s famous quote, “It ain’t over, till it’s over” to heart. Soria is not ready to throw in the towel in the battle to become one of the top two vote getters in District 16’s congressional race. Soria, a democrat, was looking to beat out the lone Republican in the race, Kevin Cookingham to go head to head with Costa in November. Soria fell flat in Merced County, where Cookingham collected 8,000 more votes than her.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know