Fresno city council member Esmeralda Soria is taking Yogi Bera’s famous quote, “It ain’t over, till it’s over” to heart. Soria is not ready to throw in the towel in the battle to become one of the top two vote getters in District 16’s congressional race. Soria, a democrat, was looking to beat out the lone Republican in the race, Kevin Cookingham to go head to head with Costa in November. Soria fell flat in Merced County, where Cookingham collected 8,000 more votes than her.
Council member, Soria not ready to throw in towel in D-16 congressional race and says Costa took her candidacy personally
by: Alexan Balekian