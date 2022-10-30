FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A local college instructor is taking his car that he, his students, and car shops in the valley have worked on to a nationally recognized car show in Las Vegas.

Melvin Roman has been going to the Selma car show in Las Vegas for years. This time, Roman said just going to the show wasn’t enough.

“Since November of last year, we started working on it. I bought the car and I just decided, you know, I come to the show every year and I just decided I’m gonna build the car,” he says.

So Roman went out and bought a Kia Stinger. After a year of collaborations between College of the Sequoias students and local body shops, the Stinger is ready to take the stage.

A number of modifications have been made including new LED-colored lights in the front grill and headlights along with a new wrap, a carbon fiber hood, and a spoiler.

“It helps the students it gives them the chance to get real-life experience… some wiring and some soldering can teach them the proper way,” Roman continued.

Roman’s car is one of the thousands that will be on display at Selma and one of the hundreds in the competition for the battle of the builds.

The competition’s winner gets a one-hour special on the Selma social page and global recognition from one of the nation’s top builders.

To Roman, he says he already feels like a winner, “it would be a good achievement for me. I won already because I’m here and I was able to bring my car and show it off.”