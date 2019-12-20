Coroner identifies victim who died in a crash on Highway 168

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner identified the woman who died in a crash on Mon, Dec. 16, as Paula Williams, 50, of Clovis

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday near Highway 168 and Madsen Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol said Williams pulled out of a private driveway in the path of a pickup truck and crashed. 

She was airlifted to an area hospital where she later died.

The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

