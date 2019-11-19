Corcoran man arrested after threatening to kill 92-year-old, police say

CORCORAN, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Corcoran Police said they were called to a house on Estes Avenue in Corcoran regarding a criminal threats case.

Corcoran Police said they found the suspect, Robert Medellin, barricaded inside of a bedroom.

Police said it was determined Medellin threatened to kill two victims, one of which is 92-years-old.

Officers said they were told Medellin was taking money from the 92-year-old by means of threatening physical harm.

They also said they learned Medellin was keeping the victim captive in the house and not allowing the victim to use the phone to call for help.

Medellin remained locked in the bedroom before surrendering to Corcoran Police Officers.

Medellin was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail for two counts of 422 PC-Criminal Threats, 368(B)(1)PC- Elder Abuse, 211 PC- Robbery, 11377(a)H&S- Possession of a controlled substance and 11364(a)H&SPossession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

According to police Medellin is also currently on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS).

His bail is set at $110,000

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.