Convicted sex offenders caught smuggling migrants in California

Top Stories

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A pair of sex offenders are accused of smuggling immigrants through Southern California, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Sector stopped a vehicle they suspected of being used to smuggle humans on Tuesday on Interstate 8, east of Ocotillo, Calif.

Inside the vehicle were five Mexican nationals, and a 44-year-old U.S. citizen behind the wheel. They were taken to an immigration rally point, where agents determined that all five passengers were illegally present in the country. Agents immediately sent them back to Mexico.

Agents also learned that the driver on Feb. 1, 1999, had been convicted and sentenced to 18 months in prison for having sex with a minor in Santa Maria, Calif. He now faces alien-smuggling charges.

A similar incident occurred on May 19 in El Centro, Calif., when border agents encountered a vehicle with three people inside.

The driver, a 29-year-old U.S. citizen, lured a minor in 2016 in Imperial County, Calif., and was sentenced to 100 days in jail and three years of probation.

Agents returned the passengers to Mexico after determining that they were in the country illegally.

The driver faces alien-smuggling charges.

According to a CBP news release, in Fiscal 2020, border agents from the El Centro Sector arrested and/or removed 36 individuals who were either convicted or wanted on sex-offense charges after they illegally entered the U.S.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.