Comfort dogs deployed to help California firefighters relieve stress

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLEASANTON, California (KGPE) – Exhausted firefighters battling wildfires are getting some help from our four-legged friends.

Lutheran Church Charities deployed comfort dogs, Micah and Aaron, to a Cal Fire base camp in Pleasanton over the weekend. They were there to greet firefighters as they headed out and thank them for serving and protecting families impacted by the wildfires.

Lutheran Church Charities has more than 130 comfort dogs across the country who are trained to give snuggles and love during disasters and other missions.

