Cocaine and meth in the millions seized at South Texas checkpoints

by: Fernie Ortiz

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol have seized millions of dollars worth of cocaine and methamphetamine this month at two South Texas checkpoints.

On May 6, a drug-sniffing dog alerted border agents to a Hyundai sedan passing through the Falfurrias checkpoint. Agents referred the car to a search and discovered 48 pounds of liquid methamphetamine valued at $1.5 million.

The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. 

On the morning of May 1, a drug sniffing-dog alerted agent to a tractor-trailer at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint near Sarita, Texas, which is about 30 miles east of Falfurrias.

Agents referred the semi to a secondary inspection, at which point agents found 36 bundles of cocaine hidden among the cargo. The cocaine weighed over 92 pounds and had an estimated value of $2,900,000.

The driver and cocaine were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Also May 6, border agents in Brownsville, Texas observed several subjects carrying suspected narcotics near the Rio Grande. The agents seized three bundles of marijuana and arrested the four smugglers. The marijuana weighed more than 65 pounds and was worth $52,000.

