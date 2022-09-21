CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for something to do this weekend? Don’t miss out on the fun!

The Clovis Chamber of Commerce along with Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino will be hosting the 47th annual ClovisFest and Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly this weekend in Old Town Clovis.

The event spans 12 blocks and features more than 200 craft and commercial booths, hot air balloons, live music and performances, the International Village, a beer garden, and plenty of food choices.

This family-friendly event will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is free to the public.

The hot air balloon liftoff is scheduled for 7 a.m.

For more information, you can visit their website.