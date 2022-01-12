Clovis Unified school board votes to approve changes to dress code policies

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – It was a packed house at the Clovis Unified School District board meeting Wednesday night as students pleaded with board members to approve changes to the dress code policy.

The board ultimately unanimously voted to approve changes to the dress code.

One of the biggest changes with the new policy will allow students to wear leggings. The new dress code also would allow students to wear camouflage, shorts with at least a five-inch seam, and would allow students to have facial hair.

Many students say not only did they want changes to what they could wear but with how the code is enforced.

“There’s a lot more that we should and could do to make sure students are comfortable being themselves on campus,” said Annie Nguyen, a recent high school grad.

Some students spoke about not having any dress code at all, a notion Kelly Avants, Chief Communications Officer of Clovis Unified, says is not in the district’s best interest.

“We truly do see a very great value in having an environment on campus that is structured, that has rules that allow our students to come to school with the expectation that they can have an environment that focuses on learning,” said Avants.  

The new changes will go into effect starting tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am