CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An exciting week for the Clovis North marching band and color guard as they travel to New York to participate in the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Students and staff wait anxiously in a classroom before embarking on their 5-hour flight to the big apple.

Clovis North was chosen out of 100 bands that auditioned. Band Director David Lesser says there is a lot of work to be done before playing on national television

“If you see in the background the band room is full of boxes and instruments and stuff we gotta get all of that on some trucks head over to the airport, get on the plane, and hit the big apple.”

Freshmen Nathan Hazelrigg is soaking in every moment.

“Obviously it’s a big deal you know not everybody gets this opportunity I’m gonna try my best.”

Many parents will watch their sons and daughters perform on television, but Nathan’s dad, Mike Hazelrigg, or Papa Mike as band members call him will be there in person to cheer on his son.

“It’s exciting we’ve been waiting he’s been playing, practicing the last year and a half and now the money is raised and it’s time to go.”

For some students, it is a major milestone to start their high school experience, but for senior Karizl Guansing, it is a final sendoff during her senior year.

“If you told me that I would be going to New York my senior year I wouldn’t believe you.”

Students received a red carpet send-off as they loaded the bus and headed to the airport to fly off for the experience of a lifetime.