Clovis North marching band picked to perform in 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

CLOVIS, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis North marching band has been chosen out of 100 applicants to perform and represent California during the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Clovis North is one of nine marching bands selected to perform during the 2022 edition of the annual holiday spectacular.

The Clovis North Educational Center Bronco Band will spend the next 18 months planning for their Parade appearance. To help kick-start the band’s fundraising goal, Macy’s has made a $10,000 donation in support of their march towards the Big Apple.

Macy’s Parade officials surprised the band with a recorded message on Tuesday, announcing its selection out of hundreds of nationwide applicants.

The video was played for students during a surprise virtual gathering put together by school staff.

2022 will mark the 96th year since the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade began.