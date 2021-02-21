Clovis city council race nearing the finish line, candidate Nagra doubles down on taking campaign signs, “My arrest was politically motivated.”

The race for two seats on Clovis’ city council is nearing the finish line, but one candidate is doubling down on what he calls, “removing” his opponent’s campaign signs. Herman Nagra joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to defend his actions that lead to his arrest. Nagra is accused of stealing 42 campaigns worth $1,200.
