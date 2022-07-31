FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Another wildland fire has broken out, this time in Fresno County.

Cal Fire has dubbed this the Pebble Incident and it was first reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday near Ripple Lane and Pebble Lane in Squaw Valley.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is now ordering evacuations for residents in the yellow highlighted areas of the below map. Evacuation warnings are also being issued in some areas of the fire’s path, and fire crews are asking residents to strongly consider leaving if asked.

Fire officials say that structures are being threatened by flames.

The fire is reportedly moving at a moderate rate of speed and is now estimated to be 40 acres in size. They also say two civilians are being treated for burn injuries.

This is a developing story, please keep checking back for the latest.