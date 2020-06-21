Civil rights activist Chris Milton responds to CUSD’s “All Lives Matter” comment and shares his experience of unprovoked encounter with Georgia police

Former Fresno police officer and city council member Oliver Baines is coming out of retirement to reform some of the practices by the police department and just as important create a new method of community policing. Baines along with 37 other community leaders from all backgrounds will come together to form the police reform commission. Over the next 90 days they will draw up a new blueprint of reforms. Baines says defunding the police is not a reality but giving the department more than 50% of the general fund may change. Baines also says they will reevaluate how lethal force is used, especially when suspects are running from police.