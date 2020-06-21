From an open to letter to a closed door meeting. Local civil rights activist and Clovis businessman Chris Milton believes some of the systemic racism that has plagued Clovis Unified will soon change. Following last week’s comment from CUSD superintendent Eimear O’Farrell on Sunday Morning Matters, Milton joined Alexan Balekian to respond and share what was said inside their closed meeting. Milton also described his encounter with Georgia police while he was visiting his son Kendall, who will play for the Georgia Bulldogs this year.
Civil rights activist Chris Milton responds to CUSD’s “All Lives Matter” comment and shares his experience of unprovoked encounter with Georgia police
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: