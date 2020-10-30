Cigar Fest held in Madera to raise money for charities

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE) — The 23rd annual Cigar Fest was held at Dragonfly Country Gold Club in Madera County Wednesday morning.

Money was raised at the event and will be split between two charities, Habitat for Humanity and Central Valley Veterans to help veterans with things like housing, car repair, and food.

“Were thankful for the host here, and were thankful for all the people coming together doing is safely and socially distant but all raising money for a great cause,” CEO for Habitat for Humanity, Matthew Grundy said.

Golfers at the event received breakfast, lunch and cigars while out on the course.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.