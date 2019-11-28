Closure continues for the 5 Freeway over the Grapevine; The 58 now closed over Tehachapi Pass : CHP

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Heavy snow falling in the Tejon Pass and Tehachapi Pass has prompted officials to close the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine and the 58 through Tehachapi Thursday morning.

The 5 Freeway over the Grapevine is still closed as of 9 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Both directions will be closed until further notice.

The CHP tweeted that they are still clearing stuck vehicles and the snow is still falling.

Officials said they will provide an update when something changes. They do not have an estimated time of reopening.

As of 9:20 a.m: Highway 58 at Tower Line Road is closed, that is according to the CHP Incident website. This was due to heavy snow.

As of 9:15 a.m: The California Highway Patrol reported a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on Highway 58 on both directions near Tehachapi.

It is unclear if anyone is injured. This is a developing story.

Here is a suggested route during the closure. #grapevine pic.twitter.com/ZOnwehPAMb — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) November 28, 2019

The northbound side of the freeway is closed to Thanksgiving Day travelers at about Lake Hughes Road. Southbound drivers are being stopped near Grapevine Road.

Vehicles already on the pass are being escorted through the area, the CHP tweeted.

GRAPEVINE: Interstate 5 over the Grapevine pass is now CLOSED, per CHP, due to heavy snowfall. Priority will be to assist vehicles already on the pass to the other side, followed by clearing the roadway for continued use as soon as possible. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/GpmZflVndE — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) November 28, 2019

Snowplows will be working to remove snow from the roadway so driving may resume as soon as possible, according to the tweet.

No estimate was given on when to expect the freeway to reopen.

Snow levels were expected to drop as low as 2,500 feet in some areas Thursday morning.

Most mountain areas will receive about 6 to 12 inches of snow through Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The San Gabriel Mountains could see 1 to 2 feet of snow.

Meanwhile, the Grapevine is expected to get dumped with about 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Our sister station KTLA in Los Angeles contributed to this story.

